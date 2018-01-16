Sundance Coverage Zombie Movies International Reviews Festival News Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sundance 2018 Preview: Documentaries

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
2
 Sign-In to Vote

Our Sundance previews roll on. Yesterday we gave you a look at the US Dramatic, World Dramatic, and Next sections. Today we turn our attention to the documentaries playing the in US/World competitions as well as those in the Docu Premieres section. Here's a taste.

Generation Wealth
The Queen of Versailles director Lauren greenfield tackles 21st century capitalism at its worst in her latest docu.

Docu Premieres

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsSundanceSundance 2018
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.