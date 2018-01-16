Sundance 2018 Preview: Documentaries

Generation Wealth
The Queen of Versailles director Lauren greenfield tackles 21st century capitalism at its worst in her latest docu.
Docu Premieres
Bisbee '17
Busy editor and director of Kate Plays Christine, Robert Greene directs this recreation of the 1917 mass deportation of miners .
US Docu Competition
Our New President
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer director Maxim Pozdorovkin takes us through the Trump election via the Russian propaganda that reported it there.
World Docu Competition
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
The latest from Best of Enemies: Buckley vs. Vidal and 20 Feet from Stardom director Morgan Neville explores the legacy of Mr. (Fred) Rogers. Focus has already scooped this one up ahead of the fest.
Docu Premieres
Minding the Gap
Bing Liu's feature debut is an intensely personal look at a group of skateboarding friends entering adulthood in the present day American rust belt. The film is executive produced by Steve James of Hoop Dreams fame.
US Docu Competition
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
Marina Zenovich (Water & Power: A California Heist, Roman Polanski: Odd Man Out) takes us inside the life of the famous comedian via unseen archival footage and the man's own words.
Docu Premieres
The Cleaners
In his feature debut, Moritz Riesewieck takes us inside the hidden digital industry of internet data cleansing.
World Docu Competition
Genesis 2.0
This new science doc from Christian Frei (The Giant Buddhas, Space Tourists, Sleepless in New York) follows the quest to revive the mammoth after DNA is discovered on the New Siberian Islands.
World Docu Competition
Inventing Tomorrow
This new docu from The Light in Her Eyes and The Yes Men Are Revolting director Laura Nix looks at young inventors tackling climate issues at the International Science Fair.
US Docu Competition
The Sentence
Rudy Valdez's feature debut is this 10 year odyssey of a woman caught up in the injustice of current drug sentencing laws.
US Docu Competition
The Oslo Diaries
This doc from Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan explores the secret 1992 meetings that changed the Israeli-Palestinian formula.
World Docu Competition
The Devil We Know
Stephanie Soechtig's latest (Tapped, Fed Up, Under the Gun) dives into the illegal dumping of toxic chemicals in West Virginia.
US Docu Competition
Hal
Amy Scott's feature directorial debut is this bio-docu on directing legend Hal Ashby.
US Docu Competition
The Game Changers
This third feature docu from Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, Racing Extinction) is the story of James Wills, a UFC fighter and Special Forces soldier on a mission of nutrition.
Docu Premieres
Half the Picture
This feature debut from Amy Adrion looks at the hot button topic of gender discrimination in Hollywood and the rising tide of female directors.
Docu Premieres
On Her Shoulders
Alexandria Baumbach's latest doc is this story of the inspirational 23-year-old Yazidi woman who survived ISIS abduction into sex slavery and escaped to become an icon of her peoples' cause.
US Docu Competition
The Price of Everything
My Architect director Nathaniel Kahn delves into the crazy world of contemporary art markets.
US Docu Competition
Shirkers
Sandi Tan's feature debut tells the story of a Singaporean woman who goes on a journey to find her missing mentor after the mentor's film mysteriously appears some 20 years later.
World Docu Competition
The Last Race
This dose of Americana from first time director Michael Dweck explores grassroots auto racing at one small town track.
US Docu Competition