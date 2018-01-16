Sundance 2018 Preview: Documentaries

Our Sundance previews roll on. Yesterday we gave you a look at the US Dramatic, World Dramatic, and Next sections. Today we turn our attention to the documentaries playing the in US/World competitions as well as those in the Docu Premieres section. Here's a taste.

Generation Wealth

The Queen of Versailles director Lauren greenfield tackles 21st century capitalism at its worst in her latest docu.



Docu Premieres Bisbee '17

Busy editor and director of Kate Plays Christine, Robert Greene directs this recreation of the 1917 mass deportation of miners .



US Docu Competition Our New President

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer director Maxim Pozdorovkin takes us through the Trump election via the Russian propaganda that reported it there.



World Docu Competition Won't You Be My Neighbor?

The latest from Best of Enemies: Buckley vs. Vidal and 20 Feet from Stardom director Morgan Neville explores the legacy of Mr. (Fred) Rogers. Focus has already scooped this one up ahead of the fest.



Docu Premieres Minding the Gap

Bing Liu's feature debut is an intensely personal look at a group of skateboarding friends entering adulthood in the present day American rust belt. The film is executive produced by Steve James of Hoop Dreams fame.



US Docu Competition Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

Marina Zenovich (Water & Power: A California Heist, Roman Polanski: Odd Man Out) takes us inside the life of the famous comedian via unseen archival footage and the man's own words.



Docu Premieres The Cleaners

In his feature debut, Moritz Riesewieck takes us inside the hidden digital industry of internet data cleansing.



World Docu Competition Genesis 2.0

This new science doc from Christian Frei (The Giant Buddhas, Space Tourists, Sleepless in New York) follows the quest to revive the mammoth after DNA is discovered on the New Siberian Islands.



World Docu Competition Inventing Tomorrow

This new docu from The Light in Her Eyes and The Yes Men Are Revolting director Laura Nix looks at young inventors tackling climate issues at the International Science Fair.



US Docu Competition The Sentence

Rudy Valdez's feature debut is this 10 year odyssey of a woman caught up in the injustice of current drug sentencing laws.



US Docu Competition The Oslo Diaries

This doc from Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan explores the secret 1992 meetings that changed the Israeli-Palestinian formula.



World Docu Competition The Devil We Know

Stephanie Soechtig's latest (Tapped, Fed Up, Under the Gun) dives into the illegal dumping of toxic chemicals in West Virginia.



US Docu Competition Hal

Amy Scott's feature directorial debut is this bio-docu on directing legend Hal Ashby.



US Docu Competition The Game Changers

This third feature docu from Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, Racing Extinction) is the story of James Wills, a UFC fighter and Special Forces soldier on a mission of nutrition.



Docu Premieres Half the Picture

This feature debut from Amy Adrion looks at the hot button topic of gender discrimination in Hollywood and the rising tide of female directors.



Docu Premieres On Her Shoulders

Alexandria Baumbach's latest doc is this story of the inspirational 23-year-old Yazidi woman who survived ISIS abduction into sex slavery and escaped to become an icon of her peoples' cause.



US Docu Competition The Price of Everything

My Architect director Nathaniel Kahn delves into the crazy world of contemporary art markets.



US Docu Competition Shirkers

Sandi Tan's feature debut tells the story of a Singaporean woman who goes on a journey to find her missing mentor after the mentor's film mysteriously appears some 20 years later.



World Docu Competition The Last Race

This dose of Americana from first time director Michael Dweck explores grassroots auto racing at one small town track.



US Docu Competition