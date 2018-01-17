Sundance 2018 Preview: All the Midnighters

We've already taken a quick tour of the Dramatic Competitions and the Documentaries about to unspool when the Sundance Film Fest kicks of tomorrow. Part 3 of our preview series is a special treat as we take a brief look at each and every film in this year's stellar Midnight section. Enjoy!

Arizona

Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Wilson, Lolli Sorenson, Elizabeth Gillies, and Kaitlin Olson star in Jonathan Watson's feature debut about a realtor going off the rails when she witnesses a murder.



Midnight Mandy

We've all spent plenty of time anticipating Beyond the Black Rainbow director Panos Cosmatos's follow-up to his cult hit. Well it's here and it stars Nic Cage as a sadistic cult leader. I'd say it certainly looks to be worth the wait.



Midnight Summer of '84

Francois Simard's follow-up to Turbo Kid is the story of two teens trying to figure out if a local cop is actually a serial killer. No hints as to when this one takes place.



Midnight Lords of Chaos

Music video vet (and director of the movie Spun) Jonas Åkerlund returns to features for this Norwegian black metal teen midnighter. Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, and Valter Skarsgård star.



Midnight Never Goin' Back

Maia Mitchell, Cami Morrone, Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen, Kendal Smith, and Matthew Holcomb star in this story of loser pals trying to get to the beach. Fun fact: first time feature director Augustine Frizzell is married to David Lowery.



Midnight Hereditary

Ari Aster's feature debut stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd, and Milly Shapiro in a family story about the death of a reclusive grandmother.



Midnight Assassination Nation

Sam Levinson's latest (Another Happy Day) is billed as "The Crucible for Millennials." It stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgard, and Bella Thorne in a story about a hacker terrorizing a group of high school girls.



Midnight Piercing

This twisted love story/psychological thriller is Nicolas Pesce's follow-up to The Eyes of my Mother. It stars Christopher Abbott, Mia Wasikowska, Laia Costa, Marin Ireland, Maria Dizzia, and Wendell Pierce.



Midnight Revenge

Coralie Fargeat's feature debut about a dude's hunting weekend gone wrong made its world premiere at TIFF.



Midnight