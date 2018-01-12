PSYCHOTIC! Watch The Trailer, See Many Hipsters Die! Die Hipsters, Die!

Psychotic! The indie horror with a fusion of 80s slasher and 70s Italian horror flicks is coming to VOD on January 26th. A new trailer has been 'cut' to mark the occasion and you may watch it below!

The feature film debut from filmmakers Derek Gibbons and Maxwell Frey has concluded its festival run, won a couple awards along the way, and is ready to slash its way into our homes on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Sony PSN, and Xbox. There will also be a trio of special screenings at the Nitehawk Theater in Williamsburg on the 25th, Film Noir Cinema in Greenpoint on the 26th, and Videology on the 27th.

The rent is high but the body count is higher in PSYCHOTIC!, the suspenseful psychedelic slasher that follows a group of hard-partying Brooklyn hipsters as they're stalked and savagely murdered by a masked maniac known as the Bushwick Party Killer. It's up to struggling artists Tim and Stuart to figure out who keeps killing the life of the party. Blood-soaked mayhem ensues as our heroes barely make the rent on time, search for love (in all the wrong places), and try to salvage their friendship - all while trying to unravel the mystery and stay one step ahead of the next massacre.

Psychotic! stars Kristen Martin, Clint Keepin, Cirocco Dunlap, Maria Wojciechowski, Dani Grace, Adam Maid, Rafael Cruz, Chris Prine, Aldous Davidson and Rachel Laforest. Gibbons, Frey and Keepin also produced alongside Elizabeth Koe, and Brian Stansfield did cinematography.

The film features an original score by Brooklyn-based synth duo Blazing Galaxies.