Next MISSION IMPOSSIBLE Title Announced, Prepare For The FALLOUT

Arguably the most successful franchise that Tom Cruise has ever been involved with, the Mission Impossible franchise has proven to be somewhat fatigue-proof over the past two decades. With the sixth chapter well underway Mr. Cruise opened up an Instagram account and announced the title for the latest chapter.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Cruise also posted another image of him doing what he does best, put himself in harm's way for sake of our entertainment. Supreme Being bless him.

Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie is back in the chair and also wrote the new chapter. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby have joined the cast.