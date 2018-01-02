Berlin / EFM Coverage Teaser Trailers Animation Festival News All Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

It's Breakfast Time In New DEAD SHACK Trailer

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Following an extensive festival run, Peter Ricq's zombie comedy Dead Shack has hit Canadian theaters and VOD and with the release comes a brand new - and very squishy - trailer. For those unfamiliar, the story here revolves around a trio of teens on a weekend away who discover that their neighbor - played by Lauren Holly - is preying upon the locals to feed them to her zombie family. This would be the point where the responsible adults should step in to help but in this case all of the available adults are supremely irresponsible - and very drunk - so the kids have to deal with it themselves. Check it out below!

