HUMAN AFFAIRS: Watch This Clip From Charlie Birns' Slamdance Entry

Human Affairs, premiered over at Yesterday, a clip for Charlie Birns' Slamdance entry, the drama, premiered over at The Playlist . We can now share that clip from Birns' feature film debut with you below and it is very much worth checking out; such a beautiful and intimate montage of images.

Lucinda and Sidney, a successful, young couple in the New York City theatre world, hire a French woman, Genevieve, to carry their child. Three months pregnant and beginning to have second thoughts, Genevieve travels to New York to meet them and spend a long weekend together. During an unexpectedly intimate experience, all three must confront their own boundaries and vulnerabilities as they develop profound connections that culminate in a startling emotional moment.

Human Affairs stars Dominic Fumusa, Kerry Condon, David Harbour, and Julie Sokolowski. It will have its World Premiere at Slamdance on Saturday, January 20th at 1:45 pm at the Ballroom, Treasure Mountain Inn.

