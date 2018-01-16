Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite John Carpenter Film?

Many salutations and congratulations to director and composer John Carpenter, who turns seventy years old this very day! While it's been a while since one of his films has turned into a classic, his resumee boasts a fair few already, often accompanied by kick-ass soundtracks by himself.
His career as a director spans over four decades, and the number of feature-length films he made is twenty. I can make this intro as long or as short as I want, but in the end you'll probably see the question coming already (it's in the title, so...): which of those films is your favorite?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
