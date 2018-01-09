Have Your Say: What's The Best Film By Guillermo Del Toro?

Last Sunday, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, for his film. Congrats to him! Some think an Oscar or Globe was long overdue, some think him an auteur, yet others find him mediocre at best. Guillermo has been the subject of a number of lively debates in my group of acquaintances. Me, I'm a fan. Not a rabid fan, mind, but I do prick up my ears when I hear he's involved in something.Another reason he is a fun discussion topic is that even among fans, opinions are so different. Each of his films is called both his worst and his best by different fans.So let's make that the debate of the week: what is your favorite film by Guillermo del Toro, and why?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!