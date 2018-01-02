Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To Most In 2018?

And thus, faster than a year passed ever before (or so it feels), 2017 is gone. A Happy New Year, everyone!
The previous twelve months were nothing if not tempestuous. World politics brought horrors and amazing short-sightedness to a whole new level, the film industries (and indeed all industries) got shaken up a bit by culture shifts, and some beloved people left us. And for good or for bad, that's all still here, even though the year is behind us now. But a fresh year beckons!
So our question of the week is a very simple one: what's your most anticipated film, festival or (other) movie-related event of 2018?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.