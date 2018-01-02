Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To Most In 2018?

And thus, faster than a year passed ever before (or so it feels), 2017 is gone. A Happy New Year, everyone!The previous twelve months were nothing if not tempestuous. World politics brought horrors and amazing short-sightedness to a whole new level, the film industries (and indeed all industries) got shaken up a bit by culture shifts, and some beloved people left us. And for good or for bad, that's all still here, even though the year is behind us now. But a fresh year beckons!So our question of the week is a very simple one: what's your most anticipated film, festival or (other) movie-related event of 2018?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!