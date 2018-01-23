Slamdance Coverage All Reviews International Interviews Hollywood News Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Actors As Game Characters

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Last night, Variety posted the news that actor John Cena is currently being negotiated with for playing the lead character in Paramounts planned Duke Nukem film. John Cena as Duke? That seems... well, that's actually seems like a remarkably good fit!

Being an old geezer (been around "forever", hurhur...), I've played Duke since the early 1990s, with the highlight of course being the stellar Duke Nukem 3D from 1996. I can totally see John Cena being fun to watch in that role.

Of course we'll first have the pleasure of seeing Alicia Vikander playing Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider, ironically the second Oscar-winning actress to perform as that particular gaming character.
Time will tell if these actors will do their characters proud, or if that's a moot point anyway when playing videogame figures.

But that's a discussion for another day. Right now, let's talk about the following: have you ever played a videogame and thought: oh man, this actor or actress would totally rule as playing this character in a movie?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!

