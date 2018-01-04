Gripping Trailer For Turkish Refugee Thriller MORE (DAHA)

Though it doesn't appear to have made much of an impression on the international festival circuit - though it does have a very healthy pedigree regionally - the theatrical trailer for Onur Saylak's debut feature Daha (More) has arrived and promises a gritty, engaging take on the refugee crisis.

Gaza is a 14-year-old boy who lives on the Aegean coast of Turkey. Together with his domineering father, he helps smuggle refugees from war-torn countries to Europe, giving them temporary lodgings and scant food until they attempt the crossing. Gaza dreams of escaping this life, but can't help being drawn into a dark world of immorality, exploitation and human suffering. Can you avoid becoming a monster when you've been raised by one?

The style here has some shades of early Refn in it and the overall tone of the piece is immediately engaging. There are no English subtitles, unfortunately, but don't let that stop you from taking a look.