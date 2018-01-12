Sundance Coverage International News Top 10 Lists Hollywood Videos Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

SUMMER OF '84 Trailer: TURBO KID Collective Returns!

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Sign-In to Vote
SUMMER OF '84 Trailer: TURBO KID Collective Returns!

Filmmaking collective, RKSS, creator of 2015's Canadian cult hit Turbo Kid, are taking us back to the Summer of '84 in their next retro-fueled film.

While it's impossible not to compare the film to recent nostalgia hits like Stranger Things and IT, Summer of '84 looks to have it's own identity and is at least about something very different than the supernatural - a serial killer.

In the film, a group of Goonies, er, kids, go on a mission to track down the "Cape May Killer" terrorizing their town. Clues lead them to thinking it could be their new next door neighbour (Fright Night, anyone?).

Written and directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell, Summer of '84 stars Rich Sommer, Tiera Skovbye, Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, and Cory Gruter-Andrew.

Watch the first trailer below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
RKSSSummer of 84SundancetrailerTurbo KidFrançois SimardAnouk WhissellYoann-Karl WhissellMatt LeslieStephen J. SmithGraham VerchereJudah LewisCaleb EmeryCory Gruter-AndrewDramaThriller

More about Summer of '84

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.