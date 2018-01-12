SUMMER OF '84 Trailer: TURBO KID Collective Returns!

Filmmaking collective, RKSS, creator of 2015's Canadian cult hit Turbo Kid, are taking us back to the Summer of '84 in their next retro-fueled film.

While it's impossible not to compare the film to recent nostalgia hits like Stranger Things and IT, Summer of '84 looks to have it's own identity and is at least about something very different than the supernatural - a serial killer.

In the film, a group of Goonies, er, kids, go on a mission to track down the "Cape May Killer" terrorizing their town. Clues lead them to thinking it could be their new next door neighbour (Fright Night, anyone?).

Written and directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell, Summer of '84 stars Rich Sommer, Tiera Skovbye, Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, and Cory Gruter-Andrew.

Watch the first trailer below.