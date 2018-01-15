Giveaway: Hey New York! Win a Pair of Tickets to Grady Hendrix's Hong-Kong-A-Thon!

Sundance Coverage Movie Posters International Videos Weird News Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
In the 80’s and 90’s, Hong Kong ruled action cinema and this 12-hour, six film marathon showcases the movies that shot first, hit hardest, kicked highest, took the hardest falls, the biggest jumps, delivered the fastest punches, and left the audience with two smoking holes where their eyeballs used to be.We're not revealing the titles until they appear onscreen because it’s more fun that way, but rest assured that these six 35mm prints are deep cuts that haven’t played in New York City in at least 18 years. Out of print on DVD, or never available uncut and in their original language, these movies highlight Hong Kong’s approach to action filmmaking, where setpieces were constructed on location, shot by shot, then the movies were screened for rowdy midnight audiences the night before their release, their responses used as a road map for one last edit to remove all the boring parts.The result is movies that come at you screaming, full of massive, unbelievable stunts, intricate action setpieces, insane characters, surreal comedy, and, in at least two cases, cop flicks where not even small children are safe from taking a bullet in the head. As one character says in the subtitles, these movies are “An inch longer, an inch stronger.” Don’t miss it.