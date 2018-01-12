DEMON HOUSE: Freestyle Media Acquires Zak Bagans' Haunted House Doc For March Release

Freestyle Media announced today that they have acquired the North American rights for Zak Bagans' haunted house documentary Demon House. They will release the film theatrically in select cinemas across the U.S. on March 16th. They will also make the film available to own or rent on VOD and Digital HD on multiple platforms.

Having watched my share of paranormal investigation shows and series over the years the grain of salt by which I watch them has been whittled down to near nothingness. While I have remained skeptical of their authenticity I have also marveled at some folk's willingness to go chasing after evil and malevolence.

Regardless, if running around a dark house with nothing but a flashlight and your whits, asking "Did you see that?", is your thing then keep an eye out for Demon House in March. It would appear that there is no trailer for this production yet; the full press release is below.