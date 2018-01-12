DEMON HOUSE: Freestyle Media Acquires Zak Bagans' Haunted House Doc For March Release

Sundance Coverage Hollywood Interviews Sci-Fi Hollywood Videos Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works
Los Angeles, CA – January 12, 2018 – Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired the North American rights to the paranormal-themed documentary DEMON HOUSE. DEMON HOUSE debuts in select theaters nationwide, and will also be available to rent and own on VOD in digital HD across cable, internet, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on March 16, 2018.DEMON HOUSE documents what happens when Zak Bagans – the host, creator, and executive producer of The Travel Channel’s smash hit series GHOST ADVENTURES – and his crew are overwhelmed by a demon possession case some have called the next Amityville, the most authenticated case of possession in American history. After buying the haunted home in Indiana over the phone, sight unseen, Bagans and his crew are unprepared for the demonic forces that await them at the location referred to as the “portal to Hell.”Written, produced and directed by Zak Bagans, DEMON HOUSE features Zak Bagans, Father Michael Maginot, Dr. Barry Taff, and Captain Charles Austin. DEMON HOUSE was produced by Joseph Taglieri and Mike Dorsey, and was co-produced by Jay Wasley.Freestyle Digital Media Vice President of Acquisitions, Dan Fisher, negotiated the deal for DEMON HOUSE with Alec Shankman, Abrams Artists Agency’s Senior Vice President and Head of Alternative Programming, Licensing & Digital Media.“DEMON HOUSE is a chilling, edge-of-your-seat horror-thriller pitting the world’s most renowned paranormal investigator against his greatest challenge--the house of 200 demons,” said Dan Fisher, Vice President of Acquisitions for Freestyle Digital Media. “We at Freestyle could not be more excited to bring Zak’s documentary to millions of homes across North America this March.”“I destroyed the house because I do not want anyone to ever live there again,” said filmmaker Zak Bagans. “I saw too many things, and there was something inside the house that affected everyone. The police, clergy, children, my production crew. Everyone. I am delighted that Freestyle will now be making DEMON HOUSE available to North American viewers soon!”