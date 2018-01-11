BLACK CREEK: Watch The Trailer For Indie Supernatural Horror, on VOD This February

James Crow's indie supernatural horror Black Creek will be available on VOD on February 16th. The release comes courtesy of Freestyle Media and we have been reminded of the trailer which you may watch below.

After the untimely death of their father, Mike (Chris O'Flyng) and Heather (Brianna Shae) venture to his favorite spot in the world - a secluded cabin in the woods - to spread his ashes.

Joined by friends and family, the siblings had hoped this journey into the wilderness would be a celebration of life... but their presence has awoken an ancient evil. Now, as the group is possessed one-by-one by a bloodthirsty demon, the survivors must gather their strength and band together if they hope to make it out of this cursed place alive.