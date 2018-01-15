BIRDS WITHOUT FEATHERS: Watch The Trailer For Quirky Slamdance Comedy

It promises to be (another) very strong year at the Slamdance Film Festival this year with a lineup packed solid with compelling new talent and idiosynchratic stories hoping to pull audiences up the hill from Sundance. And one of the more intriguing offerings is Wendy McColm's Birds Without Feathers.

An ensemble piece about the desire to be understood. How far will one stray from themself in order to feel connection?

McColm wrote, directed and stars in the picture and the freshly released trailer makes it clear that she has a very distinctive view of the world around her. Check it out below!