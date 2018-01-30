Sundance Coverage Superhero Movies All News Festival Interviews Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

ANT MAN AND THE WASP: New Trailer is All Wasp, Wings and Blasters

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The first Ant Man film was a quiet anomaly. You kind of had the sense that no one wanted to admit that it was fun, especially after the directorial change during its production which had the geek community all up in arms. We were prepared to hate it. Ready to hate it. 
 
But we liked it. 
 
Cue Paul Rudd making a comical appearance as Ant Man in Captain America: Civil War which leads us into the new sequel Ant Man and the Wasp and perhaps more of us are on board than at the beginning. Cue a new trailer showcasing Evangeline Lilly expertly using her father's shrinking technology to deadly, but also fun, effect. You will not hear us complaining. Looks like we could be in for another entertaining romp. 
 
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,”a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.
 
Ant-Man and the Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale,  Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.
 
Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits theatres on July 6, 2018.
 
