ANT MAN AND THE WASP: New Trailer is All Wasp, Wings and Blasters

The first Ant Man film was a quiet anomaly. You kind of had the sense that no one wanted to admit that it was fun, especially after the directorial change during its production which had the geek community all up in arms. We were prepared to hate it. Ready to hate it.

But we liked it.

Cue Paul Rudd making a comical appearance as Ant Man in Captain America: Civil War which leads us into the new sequel Ant Man and the Wasp and perhaps more of us are on board than at the beginning. Cue a new trailer showcasing Evangeline Lilly expertly using her father's shrinking technology to deadly, but also fun, effect. You will not hear us complaining. Looks like we could be in for another entertaining romp.