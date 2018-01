Gustavo Cooper's short film Amy has appreciated a productive run on the festival circuit and he has provided us with a new and moody one sheet to share with you.

At a residence Mary is caring for many sick and ailing guests, including the young Amy. Delivering refreshments to relieve her guests during the Summer heat Mary warns Amy not to venture from her room at night lest she disturb the other guests. Wracked with pain Amy ignores the warning and leaves her room and discovers that her host has been keeping a dark and deadly secret from her guests.

Cooper has also informed us that the feature length script is currently undergoing another draft.