WE ALWAYS FIND OURSELVES IN THE SEA: Watch The Christmas Ghost Story Short Film Made Exclusively For YULETIDE TERROR

First of all, we should wish our readers all the best this holiday season. No matter how you are celebrating we do hope you are doing so with the ones you love and hold dear.

Now. We have a special treat to share with you. Screen Anarchy is pleased to present to you Sean Hogan's We Always Find Ourselves in the Sea. This is the short film that Hogan made exclusively for the release of Yuletide Terror: Christmas Horror on Film and Television, the book released by Spectacular Optical.

The short film is currently being screened at reading events marking the release of the book and on Shudder. So, if you cannot make it to the readings and do not have Shudder then we are here to help!

A lonely recluse prepares to celebrate Christmas alone when a figure from his past unexpectedly reappears. But are the old ghosts stirred up by her arrival just bad memories or something more? In this windswept tribute to the classic English ghost stories of M.R. James and the 1970s A Ghost Story for Christmas series they spawned, writer/director Sean Hogan reteams with his co-producers on Future Shock! The Story of 2000AD (2014) and The Devil’s Business (2011) star Billy Clarke to bring this Christmas horror short made especially to coincide with the Yuletide Terror book.