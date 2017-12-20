Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird Features Animation International Videos Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

The DANGER 5 Team Invites You To Marvel At The Wonders Of THE AUSTRALIAN WILDERNESS

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Long necked koala's, pizza snakes and sexy crocodiles are all part of a day in The Australian Wilderness according to Dario Russo and David Ashby. Best known as the creators of cult comedy hit Danger 5 the duo have just released a new short film full of all things wild and Australian in to the wild and, yep, fans are going to be very, very pleased. Non fans? You may be a little perplexed. Check out the short below!

