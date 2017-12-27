STRATTON: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Simon West's Next Action Flick

One of Simon West's latest action flicks, Stratton, will show up in select cinemas and On Demand/Digital HD on January 5, 2018. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip featuring his leading man, Dominic Cooper, in the titular role of Stratton!

Stratton, a Special Boat Service operative for MI6, and his American counterpart Marty, scope a laboratory complex in Iran in order to intercept deadly biochemical weapons. This most complex of missions goes spectacularly wrong however and in the mayhem Marty is mortally wounded. Stratton knows his trusted friend isn't going to make it. Back at base Stratton is summoned by the big boss at MI6. She has received intel that a former Soviet operative - Barovski - has gone rogue. Thought to be dead for the last 20 years, it is believed Barovski has plans to take revenge on his former paymasters by using stolen chemical weapons. From hereon in, Stratton and his team must draw on all their training and experience to race against time and stop the unimaginable happening.

As mentioned before Stratton stars Dominic Cooper. He is joined by Austin Stowell, Gemma Chan, Thomas Kretschmann, Tyler Hoechlin with Tom Felton, Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi.

Stratton was written by Duncan Falconer (based off of his novel) and Warren Davis. Falconer is the pseudonym of a British author and one time SBS commando so hopefully some of that experience transfer over into West's film.