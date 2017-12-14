THE STAR WARS Concept Trailer Brings Ralph McQuarrie's Vision to Life

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away, I was a 10 year old boy who loved everything Star Wars.

Like many other fans, I pored over the original Art Of Star Wars books, which featured Ralph McQuarrie's breathtaking original concept art. Legend goes that his art was instrumental in getting 20th Century Fox on board to distribute the film, thereby allowing George Lucas to put his vision on the screen.

Of course, the movie we got was quite different than the one depicted in the concept art. Han Solo didn't end up with green skin and gills and Stormtroopers didn't use lightsabers.

If you ever looked back at these early paintings and wondered what that Star Wars would have been like, then you're not alone.

The DAVE School graduating class of August and October 2017 has done a lot of pretty good work to use actors, animation and visual wizardry to bring McQuarrie's paintings to life in this nifty "concept trailer".

Enjoy!