Salman Khan Top Actor Of Bollywood

Salman Khan is high paid and top actor of Bollywood. He started the journey in Bollywood in 1988. That time he were not a big star and he gave many flop movies but after some in Bollywood he become a top actor and in these few years his Bollywood movies braked many Indian cinema record. Salman Khan age is up to 50 and he is still single. These day's mostly all Bollywood heroines want to do a movie with Salman Khan. Salman Khan very popular for his look, In 2004 he become a most sexy man in the world and in 2010 he reached 7th position in best looking man in the world. Maybe all knows that Salman Khan is Bollywood actor but he also host television seriol like Big boss. Salman Khan were in a relationship with Aishwarya and that were a big news for media but unfortunetely after sometime of this relationship they both braked up his relationship. Salman Khan mother name is Sushila Charak and father Salim Khan. Salman Khan started being human ngo in 2007. Being Human ngo works for eduction and health also help for poor persons. Salman Khan fans always wait for his new upcoming movies So here is some information about upcoming movies. Tiger Jinda Hai is most awaiting movie of 2017 and the releasing date of this movie is 2017 last. After this movie Race 3 will be release in Eid 2018, First time Salman Khan and Bobby Deol playing role together in a movie. Wanted 2, Dabangg 3 also will release in 2018. By source we can say all upcoming movies of Salman Khan gonna block buster.

Salman Khan also very famous for his movie dialouges, Mostly every fans try to say Salman Khan dialouges with friends and lovers. Salman Khan dialouges is very funny, loving, and based some dialogue is based on real life. Here is some famous Salman Khan movie dialuges you must read:-

1- Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry,No Thank You.

2- Dosti Ki Hai… Nibhani Toh Padegi.

3- Agar Tum Mujhe Yun Hi Dekhti Rahi.. Toh Tume Mujse Pyaar Ho Jayega..

4- Badtameez. Chaddar Ki Kameez, Lohe Ka Pajama, Bandar Tera Mama, Arre Billi Teri Mausi, Kutta Tera Yaar, Aam Ka Achaar..Aaja Mere Yaar..

5- Tu Ladki Ke Peeche Bhagega, Ladki Paise Ke Peeche Bhagegi … Tu Paise Ke Peeche Bhagega, Ladki Tere Peeche Bhagegi..

6- Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge Ki Confuse Ho Jaoge Ki Saans Kaha Se Lein aur Paaden kaha se..

7- Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta.. Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao.

