Revel in the Pitch Black Humor of EE.MA.YAU, the New Film From Lijo Jose Pellissery

A few days ago we posted the first few teasers from Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee.Ma.Yau, a dark satire of the class and religious divides in Kerala, India based around a Christian funeral service.

The film has since released in Kerala and if the critical reaction is anything to go by, it's another winner for Pellissery, who had already released one of 2017's best films earlier this spring in the critically acclaimed Angamaly Diaries.

Ee.Ma.Yau looks to be a very different film from Angamaly Diaries, but Pellissery's skills for coordinating massive crowds and creating chaotic magic on screen seem evident from this first full trailer. While the teasers were more like individual scenes or clips from the film, the trailer gives a much more well rounded view of what to expect from the film, and pitch black comedy appears to be the order of the day.

Not a lot has been revealed about the plot of the film, officially, but the Facebook page has this nebulous description to help:

The spectral atmosphere of a maritime culture that has drawn its economic survival, cultural sustenance and spiritual traditions from a long and tumultuous history of colonial conquests is palpable in the visual treatment and narrative pace of Ee.Ma.You.

I'm not entirely sure what that means, but I can't wait to find out! Ee.Ma.Yau opened in Kerala last Friday, furhter plans for release are still pending.