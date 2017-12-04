Pretty Packaging: EUREKA SEVEN's Ultimate Edition Arrives

To fit in the large book, this set comes in an oversized rough folded cardboard box. Took me a few moments to recognize it for what it was when I got it from the mailman...
And well, with the book fitting in, Anime Limited also managed to cram a rolled-up poster tube in there.
All contents taken out of the box. The 50-episode series (two digipaks in a hard cardboard box), the book and the poster tube.
All contents opened. The series is there, all episodes including the extra OVA, on Blu-ray and DVD.
A closer look at the backside of the two digipaks.
The book is 160 pages and LARGE. And pretty awesome.
In it, you get character designs, technical designs (which for this series were EXCELLENT), background, promo art... the works! As a fan I'm very happy with this.
The (back)end of a rather glorious release.