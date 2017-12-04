Sundance Coverage Trailers Hollywood News Dramas Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: EUREKA SEVEN's Ultimate Edition Arrives

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
(And it looks great enough to jump out of a bath for...)

Scottish distributor Anime Limited has made a habit out of releasing pimped editions of several beloved older anime series (cough) (COUGH), and recently they announced they'd give Kyōda Tomoki's science fiction anime Eureka Seven the same treatment. The series ran for 50 episodes in 2005 and 2006, and has a healthy fanbase to this day.

Regular Blu-rays are available too, but whenever Anime Limited mentions an Ultimate Edition I do pay attention. This one contains an absolute fantastic book so for me that was the dealbreaker (or rather dealmaker) right there...

Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

To fit in the large book, this set comes in an oversized rough folded cardboard box. Took me a few moments to recognize it for what it was when I got it from the mailman...

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Pretty Packaging

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.