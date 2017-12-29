Friday One Sheet: LA FEMME NIKITA in Thailand

Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, it is a slow news cycle, and few film companies are debuting their key art. So, at the risk of hijacking Mack's wonderful one-sheet posts on our Instagram feed, here is the colourful Thailand poster for Luc Besson's international break-out, La Femme Nikita.

Apparently the title character is following the neo-noir yellow brick road in Paris to her next assassination gig, with a hand drawn poster that puts it more in line with the Indiana Jones franchise than the French hit-woman action drama it is. But it would certain have drawn me into a Bangkok cinema in 1990.