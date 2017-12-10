JESSICA JONES Trailer: Season 2 Set for More Action, More Mystery, and More Alcohol

Netflix (unsurprisingly) had quite a hit with Jessica Jones, Marvel's most reluctant superhero who drowns her guilt and PTSD in endless shots of whiskey and casual sex. That is, when she's not a kick-ass private detective, a job that (barely) keeps her motivated. Now, one of television's most complex and interesting characters, played with the most perfect wry hunour and heart by Krysten Ritter, is returning for another season.

The recently revealed synopsis gives just a hint of what's in store for our heroine: "Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why." The first season was a near-perfect examination of the trauma of rape and its aftermath, and how women have to navigate the world of men who are good (Luke Cage), maybe good but still a problem (her neighbour Malcolm), and the truly irredeemably evil (Kilgrave). I expect the new season will look more at her superhero status and how she figures out her place in the world after the death of her archnemesis.

Judging by the newly released trailer, there will be a nice combination of investigation, Jessica's past, and yes, still her usual course of massive amounts of alcohol. Check it out below.

Jessica Jones returns to Netflix on March 8th, 2018.