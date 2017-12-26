Berlin / EFM Coverage Animation Weird Interviews Indie Reviews Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Which Film Gives You That Christmas Feeling?

It's Christmas, or at least it still is in those countries where the festivities last two days. Food is eaten, presents are given, movies get seen and old memes re-shared.

One of those old memes is the infamous "It ain't Christmas until Hans Gruber falls off Nakatomi Plaza" joke. I've been hit with a few of those in the past few days, meaning that several of my friends are either new to the Internet or smart enough not to remember memes. It also points out how much Die Hard is now considered to be a Christmas film. Even if it isn't (which is a valid stance to take), it still gives many people "that Christmas feeling".

So do you have a film which, while not being strictly speaking a Christmas title, still brings you totally into the Christmas mood?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!

