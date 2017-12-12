Have Your Say: Is 4DX About Sense Or Nonsense?

Last January, I mentioned in this series of articles that cinemas in the Netherlands were finally getting their frikkin lasers
, and guess what: we're now getting frikkin moving chairs as well. Yes, the famous 4DX logo has arrived at several theaters, and it carries a pretty heavy title to introduce itself with over here: Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
. Apparently it involves moving chairs, fog machines, smells, and for some films even rain.
Oooooh!
Of course this has left me with an extra choice to make: do I check my first screening of the new Star Wars
with 4DX or shall I settle for "regular" 3D IMAX? I've never been to a 4DX screening before but it all sounds very gimmicky. Do I want rain and mist and dirty smells in a cinema, during the film? Do I want my chair to jolt during a scary moment? I mean, I don't want to be actually stabbed during a slasher either so... it all just seems weird to me. The defenestrated lady in the 4DX advert (see picture above) would maybe look happier if she was just watching the film.
I have to admit I'm damn curious though.,,
So let's make this the topic of the week: does 4DX actually add something to a film? Does it add a sense, or is it a load of nonsense? Do you seek out screenings which have it? Please tell us your experiences.
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!!
.