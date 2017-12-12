CRAZY FAMOUS: Bob Will Not Settle For Anything But Fame in Exclusive Clip

On January 9th Gravitas Ventures will release Paul Jarrett's comedy Crazy Famous and Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you.

Bob is an average Joe whose obsession to be famous lands him in a mental hospital. When a patient claims Bin Laden is still alive, Bob escapes with a band of misfits in a last-ditch effort to get Bin Laden and the fame he so deeply desires.

In the clip Bob appears to have just arrived at the mental hospital and has yet to meet the cadre of characters that will help him on his personal quest to become famous. It does not quite lend itself to the comedy that the trailer wants to get across but surely conveys how seriously Bob wants to be famous. Have a look below.