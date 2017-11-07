WITHDRAWN: Watch The New Trailer For Slamdance Hit

Adrian Murray's Slamdance hit Withdrawn releases November 14th through Syndicado and we're proud to present a new trailer for the film that our own Ben Umstead compared to the early work of Richard Linklater.

Aaron Keogh stars here as a listless young man who, short on funds, attempts to scam the owner of a lost credit card as the solution to his financial woes.

Murray's film is a tiny scale gem of a picture, one that deserves every bit of praise it has received and this latest trailer catches the tone of it beautifully. Check it out below!