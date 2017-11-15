TO HELP THE HUMAN EYE: Watch The Gloriously Perplexing Trailer For Experinmental Spanish Anthology

If the unenthusiastic red devil up above appears familiar to you then, well done! You've been paying attention! We first came across the ruddy fellow back in April when Spanish maverick director Cesar Velasco Broca shared with us a first peek at his latest short film, New Altar. Having been big fans of Velasco Broca's for years now we meet news of anything new from him with equal parts glee and delighted confusion because his stuff is just plain weird and so we are delighted to learn that New Altar is now included as part of an anthology project titled To Help The Human Eye (Ayudar al ojo humano) which is freshly premiered in Seville.

Made up of three short films - the aforementioned New Altar; Julián Génisson, Lorena Iglesias, and Velasco Broca's Dioses Autonomicos and Julián Génisson's Pinocho - fans of Bunuel, Jodorowsky and like minded experimental cinema will spot a lot to love in the trailer. They'll also spot a little bit of Time Crimes and Colossal director Nacho Vigalondo, a frequent Velasco Broca collaborator. Check it out below.