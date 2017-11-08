THE HUMANITY BUREAU Trailer: Nicolas Cage on the Run in Dystopian America

ScreenAnarchy has your first look at the trailer for Rob W. King's dystopian thriller The Humanity Bureau starring Nicolas Cage.

The Humanity Bureau is the second title in a six-picture slate deal between Minds Eye Entertainment, VMI worldwide and Bridgegate Pictures following Wesley Snipes's The Recall, which was recently released.

Shot in Canada, The Humanity Bureau used the new Barco Escape multi-screen, panoramic movie format, which is supposed to offer the ultimate immersive cinematic experience that uses three screens to fully surround the viewer. Portions of the films will also be shot in Virtual Reality.

Looking at this trailer it's hard to imagine how any of that works, and experiencing the film in the intended way would depend on whether the film gets a theatrical run, which, with no judgement, I doubt it will.

The film take place in the year 2030 where global warming has turned parts of the American Midwest into a desert. In an attempt to manage the economic recession, a government agency called "The Humanity Bureau" exiles unproductive members of society to a colony known as New Eden. When an ambitious and impartial caseworker Noah Kross (Cage) investigates a case appealed by a single mother (Sarah Lind) and her son (Jakob Davies), he sets off to save her and her child's life, ultimately exposing the shocking truth about The Humanity Bureau.

There is no release date set for The Humanity Bureau.