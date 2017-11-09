Busan IFF Coverage International News Weird Videos Documentaries Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

SyFy Announces Cast For DEADLY CLASS Pilot

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
SyFy's adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig's comic series Deadly Class has a cast. The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo are executive producing a pilot. 
 
Co-created by Remender and Miles Feldsott, the pilot Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is described as a coming of age journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
 
The new cast and their characters can be found in the gallery below. All character descriptions courtesy of the article in Deadlline

Benedict Wong is set for the series regular role of Master Lin, the headmaster of the School for the Deadly Arts. Deadly and feared. He’s an ever-changing chameleon who keeps his students desperate for his approval.

