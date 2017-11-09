STAR WARS: Rian Johnson to Develop New Trilogy And News on Live Action Series

We are going to double dip here because two bits of news about the Star Wars universe came out today that will be of importance to fans of the franchise.

Of the utmost importance was the announcement that The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson will be developing a brand new trilogy, completely alone from this latest Skywalker saga. The new trilogy will feature a completely new story, with original characters, set in a different galaxy.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, on the website. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.” Said Johnson and Bergman: “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Something completely new? With original characters? I for one applaud this development. Though I acknowledge that my love for the franchise clouds all critical thought about where the powers that be have taken it these past few years, announcements for the Han Solo and Ben Kenobi stand alone films left me befuddled.

I was under the impression that the stand alone films were going to be original in nature, not rehashes from the current character group. As much as Rogue One was still contained within the existing trilogies it at the very least brought new characters into the mix. These next two stand alone films feel, safe.

This new trilogy is exactly what I want. New universe. New characters. New story. Excellent. Sign me up.

Now. Because some of us out there do not believe that there is such a thing as 'too much Star Wars' news about the live-action television also came up today.

We are all aware that Disney/Lucasfilm will be pulling all of their Star Wars content from other major streaming services when Disney launches their own streaming service in 2019. Today Disney announced that their new Star Wars television series will help launch that new streaming service. Also expect to see a new Monsters Inc and High School Musical series on launch day as well.

Disney's streaming service will launch late 2019.