Shudder in December, Featuring Holiday Horror BETTER WATCH OUT

Nothing says home for the holidays like plopping down in front of the television and streaming the day away to your festive favorites. One of the latest festive horror hits, Chris Peckover's festival circuit fave Better Watch Out is a Shudder Exclusive here in Canada and for our neighbours to the south, 'Merica.

This holiday season, you may be home, but you’re not alone... In this fresh and gleefully twisted spin on home-invasion horror, babysitter Ashley must defend her young charges when intruders break into the house one snowy night – or so she thinks.

The complete list of December releases is below. There are a bevy of Asian titles in there as well, from the likes of Sion Sono, Kitano Takeshi, the Pang Brothers and Fruit Chan.

And because they have not said it yet, I will do it for them. Happy Horrordays from Shudder!