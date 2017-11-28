AFI Fest Coverage Indie Videos Animation Comedies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Shudder in December, Featuring Holiday Horror BETTER WATCH OUT

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Nothing says home for the holidays like plopping down in front of the television and streaming the day away to your festive favorites. One of the latest festive horror hits, Chris Peckover's festival circuit fave Better Watch Out is a Shudder Exclusive here in Canada and for our neighbours to the south, 'Merica. 
 
This holiday season, you may be home, but you’re not alone... In this fresh and gleefully twisted spin on home-invasion horror, babysitter Ashley must defend her young charges when intruders break into the house one snowy night – or so she thinks.
 
The complete list of December releases is below. There are a bevy of Asian titles in there as well, from the likes of Sion Sono, Kitano Takeshi, the Pang Brothers and Fruit Chan. 
 
And because they have not said it yet, I will do it for them. Happy Horrordays from Shudder! 
 
DECEMBER 1
 
Buried (2010) - US
Director: Rodrigo Cortés
Cast includes: Ryan Reynolds, José Luis García Pérez, Robert Paterson
 
Little Erin Merryweather (2003) - US
Directors: David Morwick
Cast Includes: Vigdis Anholt, David Morwick, Elizabeth Callahan
 
The Lords of Salem (2012) - US
Director: Rob Zombie
Cast Includes: Sheri Moon Zombie, Meg Foster, Bruce Davison
 
P2 (2007) - US
Director: Franck Khalfoun
Cast Includes: Rachel Nichols, Wes Bentley, Simon Reynolds
 
Grace (2009) - US
Director: Paul Solet
Cast Includes: Jordan Ladd, Samantha Ferris, Gabrielle Rose
 
Fear Itself (2008) - US
Creator: Mick Garris
Cast Includes: Margherita Donato, Valerie White, Marie Zydek
 
DECEMBER 4
 
Don’t Look Up (2008) - US/CA
Director: Fruit Chan
Cast Includes: Rachael Murphy, Eli Roth, Ben DiGregorio
 
DECEMBER 7
 
Better Watch Out (2016) – A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE (US/CA)
Director: Chris Peckover
Cast Includes: Olivia DeJonge, Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould
 
DECEMBER 11
 
Citadel (2012) - US
Director: Ciarán Foy
Cast Includes: Aneurin Barnard, James Cosmo, Wunmi Mosaku
 
Exeter (2015) - US
Director: Marcus Nispel
Cast Includes: Stephen Lang, Kevin Chapman, Kelly Blatz
 
Violent Cop (1989) -  US/CA
Director: Takeshi Kitano
Cast Includes: Takeshi Kitano, Maiko Kawakami, Makoto Ashikawa
 
DECEMBER 15
 
Chained (2012) - US
Director: Jennifer Lynch
Cast Includes: Vincent D'Onofrio, Eamon Farren, Evan Bird
 
The Child’s Eye (2010) - US
Directors: Danny Pang, Oxide Chun Pang
Cast Includes: Rainie Yang, Elanne Kwong, Shawn Yue
 
The Day (2011) - US
Director: Douglas Aarniokoski
Cast Includes: Shawn Ashmore, Brianna Barnes, Ashley Bell
 
DECEMBER 18
 
The World of Kanako (2014) - US
Director: Tetsuya Nakashima
Cast Includes: Kôji Yakusho, Nana Komatsu, Satoshi Tsumabuki
 
Why Don’t You Play In Hell? (2013) - US
Director: Sion Sono
Cast Includes: Jun Kunimura, Fumi Nikaidô, Shin'ichi Tsutsumi
 
Troubled Water (2008) - US/CA
Director: Erik Poppe
Cast Includes: Pål Sverre Hagen, Trine Dyrholm, Ellen Dorrit Petersen
 
Ab-Normal Beauty (2004) - US/UK
Director: Oxide Chun Pang
Cast Includes: Race Wong, Rosanne Wong, Anson Leung
 
DECEMBER 28
 
Wolves in the Snow (2002) - US
Director: Michel Welterlin
Cast Includes: Marie-Josée Croze, Jean-Philippe Écoffey, Romano Orzari
 
It Stains the Sands Red (2016) - US
Director: Colin Minihan
Stars: Brittany Allen, Juan Riedinger, Merwin Mondesir
 
Daughters of Dracula (1972) - US
Director: Jess Franco
Cast Includes: Britt Nichols, Anne Libert , Alberto Dalbés
