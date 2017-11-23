AFI Fest Coverage Festival Interviews Manga Indie Reviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Poland Has A PANIC ATTACK

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
While I do not understand a single word spoken in the trailer for Pawel Maslona's  upcoming Polish feature Panic Attack (Atak Paniki) there is absolutely zero problem understanding exactly what is happening. The premise is a simple one with the film following a disparate group of characters as they move from peace to panic and the trailer here is a marvel of spiky energy and playful visuals. There's an awful lot to love here - including an appearance from Danish star Nicolas Bro as a sweaty air passenger - as Maslona lays out his tales of urban angst and I can only hope for a chance to see the full feature soon.

Check out the teaser below.

