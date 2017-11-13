Our Favorite Faces Of Michelle Pfeiffer

This weekend, Kenneth Branagh'sarrived on schedule in North America, and was welcomed by audiences despite lukewarm reviews. In part this will have been because the train was a star-studded vehicle indeed, with a cast inluding Branagh himself, Johnny Depp, Dame Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz and... Michelle Pfeiffer.I used to crack jokes about Michelle Pfeiffer, as, for a while, one of my friends was besotted with her. That joke got turned around relentlessly though, when the same thing happened to me a few years later. While my friend and I both got over that, seeing Michelle Pfeiffer on the big screen still tickles my brain into remembering those times...She has been gracing screens for over 35 years now, and Michelle Pfeiffer has quite an impressive filmography to her name. What's your favorite performance by her? Was she funny, tragic or scary? Chime in, in the comments below!