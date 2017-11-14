Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Miike Takashi Film?

To call Japanese director Miike Takashi prolific can be considered an understatement; in a slow year he'll just make perhaps 3 films and a television series. When he's on a run he'll make as many as seven films in a year, and if you ask him nicely he'll bring three or four of them to your film festival.
Currently his adaptation of Blade of the Immortal
(pictured above) is in cinemas worldwide, and in his review
, Guillem Rosset says it's an enjoyable ride. While it's widely rumored to be his 100th film in less than 20 years, counting his contributions to video and television may muddle that count a bit. Still, whether it's more it's MANY. And it's not just that Miike makes a lot of films, it's also that he effortlessly switches between genres, budgets and visions.
So that raises the question: what is your favorite Miike Takashi film? Was it funny, crazy, gory, scary?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.