DONE TO DEATH: Throwback Horror Gets Biblical (Though Not How You Think)

Regular readers here will have come across the work of award winning, Toronto based director Sean Wainsteim a handful of times. The man has created an impressive body of short films, music videos and commercial work over the years and he returns now with a new project that is both a blast from the past and entirely new.

Way back in 1999 Wainsteim set out to shoot a zombie project that never made it all the way to completion. Titled Done To Death, it was - weirdly - written by a couple guys I went to high school with and shot on Super 16. And while the film was never completed, just like its undead subjects the film itself has refused to stay dead.

Wainsteim has recently returned to that original footage and is now cutting it together into a narrative / music video hybrid for Toronto based band Biblical. And the first fruits of their labor is now upon us. Check out the teaser for the revived Done To Death below!