Belgium's BLACK Duo Return With Hyper Stylized GANGSTA

If you were to draft up a list of qualities of typically 'Belgian' films, you likely would end up with the description of something an entire world away from Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah's international breakout hit Black, which is almost crtainly as the duo intended. Essentially Romeo And Juliet remodelled as a bold and brash, youthful gangster tale amongst Belgium's immigrant communities, Black - the duo's second film - found great success on the international festival circuit, where it was considered a calling card for a forceful pair of new talents.

And now El Arbi and Fallah are poised to return with their third effort, the simply titled Gangsta and they look poised to deliver exactly what the title promises: Not the serious 'gangster' film of your parents but a colorful blast into a more youthful criminal underworld.

Antwerp. The lives of four dealer friends, who want to become real life swaggers, spins out of control when they steal a shipment of cocaine. They trigger a full out war between them, an Amsterdam drug lord and the ruthless Colombian cartels.

There's a definite bit of early Guy Ritchie flavor in the recently released first teaser for the film and while there has been nothing announced yet I would expect - given their track record - that this will be arriving on the international festival circuit in early 2018. Take a look below.