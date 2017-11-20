AFI FEST 2017 Dispatch: Metaphysial Masterworks and Nerve-Jangling Debuts

On Body and Soul

Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi's first narrative feature in 18 years is My Jam. Full Stop.

Because when a film makes you cry in the first ten minutes due to its aesthetic and metaphysical marriage you know it's a masterpiece and only fall deeper in love from there. Nourishing and deeply moving, On Body and Soul appears on the surface as a simple tale of two lonely humans who cross paths at work in an industrial slaughterhouse. To say anything beyond that would get into spoiler territory and ruin what is hands down a metaphysical masterwork of our young century.

Winner of the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale, Hungary has selected the film as their official Oscar entry while Netflix has North American rights. They will release the film on February 21, 2018.