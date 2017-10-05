YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE: De La Iglesia Stunt Supervisor Delivers Big Action Comedy In Directing Debut

Federico Cueva may be making his directorial debut with upcoming action comedy You Only Live Once (Solo Se Vive Una Vez) but he is no stranger to the industry. A highly in demand vfx and stunt coordinator for more than twenty years, Cueva has been a go-to collaborator for high profile talent such as Alex de la Iglesia and Santiago Segura for ages now and it is clear that he has learned a thing or two while on set over the years.

A broad scale action comedy, You Only Live Once stars Peter Lanzani as a small time con forced to go on the run and in hiding as an Orthodox Jew when it turns out his plan to film wealthy businessmen having sex with a prostitute for blackmail purposes targets the wrong person entirely. He ends up pursued by a trio of violent criminals played by Gerard Depardieu, Santiago Segura and Hugo Silva and the simple fact that a first time director can land a cast like that should tell you how highly Cueva is regarded in the industry.

The trailer here is big, noisy, fun stuff. Check it out below along with a more recent teaser.