YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE: De La Iglesia Stunt Supervisor Delivers Big Action Comedy In Directing Debut

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Federico Cueva may be making his directorial debut with upcoming action comedy You Only Live Once (Solo Se Vive Una Vez) but he is no stranger to the industry. A highly in demand vfx and stunt coordinator for more than twenty years, Cueva has been a go-to collaborator for high profile talent such as Alex de la Iglesia and Santiago Segura for ages now and it is clear that he has learned a thing or two while on set over the years.

A broad scale action comedy, You Only Live Once stars Peter Lanzani as a small time con forced to go on the run and in hiding as an Orthodox Jew when it turns out his plan to film wealthy businessmen having sex with a prostitute for blackmail purposes targets the wrong person entirely. He ends up pursued by a trio of violent criminals played by Gerard Depardieu, Santiago Segura and Hugo Silva and the simple fact that a first time director can land a cast like that should tell you how highly Cueva is regarded in the industry.

The trailer here is big, noisy, fun stuff. Check it out below along with a more recent teaser.

