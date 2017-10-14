Trailer Premiere for German Thriller "Luna's Revenge"

A first trailer just dropped for Khaled Kaissar's directorial debut "Luna's Revenge" which recently premiered at the Film Fest Munich. Featuring many German stars such as Bibiana Beglau, Benjamin Sadler, Branko Tomovic, Rainer Bock, Annika Blendl, Alexander Beyer, Genija Rykova and Lisa Vicari in the title role, this certainly looks very promising.

Luna, a smart, self-possessed and carefree 17-year-old, is spending her summer vacation in an idyllic mountain chalet with her family, when their holiday harmony suddenly becomes a nightmare: Foreign men take the family hostage and kill her parents and little sister. Luna only barely manages to escape, chased by the killers. Soon she has to find out they all were living a lie: Her dad was a Russian secret agent, their wholesome family was just his cover. He lived that way in Germany for 20 years. When he was uncovered by the German BND and had to betray his comrades, it was a death sentence for Luna's family. Luna finds refuge with quiet loner Hamid, an Afghan who was a Russian agent like her dad, and his best friend. Hamid wants to smuggle Luna out of the country, but she can't leave without avenging her family's death. With Hamid's help, she sets out to find the murderers, and make them pay.

Watch the trailer below: