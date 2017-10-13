THE NEW MUTANTS: The X-Men Franchise Goes Full On Horror In First Trailer

If you were among those who arched a skeptical eyebrow when news came out that Fox were planning to push their X-Men franchise in a horror direction with the upcoming spin-off The New Mutants, well, let's just say you weren't the only one. And if that eyebrow arched a little higher when news arrived that they had turned to Josh Boone - director of young adult weepy The Fault In Our Stars - to get them there, well, again ... not the only one. Because while Boone may have a thing for the youth market he has certainly shown nothing to date that demonstrates an affinity with horror.

Well, I think you can safely put that skepticism aside. Because the first trailer has just arrived a whopping six months before the release of the film - giving Fox plenty of lead time for audiences to calibrate their expectations away from typical superhero fare - and it is plenty horror.

Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) and Blu Hunt (The Originals) hold down the fort as the titular new mutants with City of God's Alice Braga holding down the villain role and this is looking quite promising. Take a look below.