Preview: Margaret Mead 2017 "Activates" Cross-Cultural Connection

The Margaret Mead Film Festival, the premier showcase for documentary films in New York, returns for its 41st edition, screening at the American Museum of Natural History from Oct. 19-22. This year's typically impressive slate consists of 29 feature films and 12 shorts that span the globe, addressing urgent issues, and offering vibrant portraits of life in many cultures.

Each year, the fest has a different theme, and this year's theme is "Activate," which expresses the aim to spark connections and conversation across culture, a perspective that is now sorely needed more than ever. As usual, the fest program also expands beyond film to virtual reality, installations, panels, and other fully interactive experiences.

Below are a few of my recommendations from this year's program. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the fest's website.