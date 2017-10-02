Our Favorite Faces Of Domhnall Gleeson

This weekend saw the release of Doug Liman's American Made
, starring Tom Cruise as a pilot who becomes a transporter of illicit packages for the CIA. And the guy he's in contact with within the CIA is played by the great Domhnall Gleeson!
Two years ago we featured Domhnall in our (then) weekly quiz
, and I wrote the following:
"For Domhnall Gleeson has an uncanny talent of providing heartfelt performances in even the most perfunctory of roles. On top of that, if you look at his resumeé of the past five years, you'll notice he has managed to be in a big amount of excellent indies and blockbusters, with the odd controversially talked-about title in between. Impressive!"
Well, since then his resumeé hasn't exactly been tarnished, in fact I still consider his name on a castlist to be a very good sign indeed.
So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by Domhnall Gleeson? Chime in, in the comments below!
