New BLACK PANTHER Trailer Has King-Sized Action in an Awesome Afrofuturist World

The first trailer for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther was a simply awe-inspiring little bit of marketing that focused on Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa ascending the throne of Wakanda. The new trailer for Marvel's latest big screen IP isn't quite as good, honing purely in on the action spectacle of the film, with a tad more on Michael B. Jordan's adversarial Killmonger.



What remains clear though is that Coogler and his team are having a heck of a lot of fun with the look and design of the world of Black Panther, excelling at creating an awesome Afrofuturist wonderland. Indeed, because of the recent success of the Guardians films and Taika Waititi's very buzzed about Thor: Ragnarok, it seems Marvel is letting up on the pallid pallettes of their Phase 1 & 2 films for something all together alive in this latest batch, thank god!