Imagine Nine Inch Nails playing your favorite horror anthem - on Friday the 13th..

Imagine if Halloween fell on Friday the 13th and Nine Inch Nails decided to celebrate that by being in your ears all day? Might be a nightmare to some, to others a dream. Sound impossible? Well, then today this happened...

John Carpenter is set to release "Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998", a collection of 13 of Carpenter’s classic movie themes newly recorded with the collaborators that worked on his Lost Themes albums, next Friday, October 20th via Sacred Bones. To celebrate the impending release, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared a new version of Carpenter’s iconic “Halloween” theme.



“I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978. We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.” – Trent Reznor