HorrorHaus Film Festival: Official Selection 2017

HorrorHaus is a Film Festival taking place November 3-5 in Los Angeles and the screening schedule has just been made official.

HorrorHaus is a three-day Los Angeles film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror.

As filmmakers ourselves, we recognize talented artists who bring their visual storytelling gifts to the screen. We gather unique and spine-tingling shorts and features from around the world and showcase them in the heart of Hollywood, complete with red carpet, networking events, and an awards ceremony.

Welcome to our Haus.