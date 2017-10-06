HorrorHaus Film Festival: Official Selection 2017

HorrorHaus is a Film Festival taking place November 3-5 in Los Angeles and the screening schedule has just been made official.
HorrorHaus is a three-day Los Angeles film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror.
As filmmakers ourselves, we recognize talented artists who bring their visual storytelling gifts to the screen. We gather unique and spine-tingling shorts and features from around the world and showcase them in the heart of Hollywood, complete with red carpet, networking events, and an awards ceremony.
Welcome to our Haus.
For more information, please look up http://www.horrorhausfilmfestival.com/